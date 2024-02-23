Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,481 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.58% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $73,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $88.67 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.