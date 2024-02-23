Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

TC Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 158.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.96. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.76.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.42%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

