Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Rover Group Call Options (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 17,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,623% compared to the typical daily volume of 264 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROVR. William Blair downgraded shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Insider Transactions at Rover Group

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,965,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,385,895.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 19,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $208,888.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,710.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,965,804 shares in the company, valued at $43,385,895.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 610,200 shares of company stock worth $6,657,102 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rover Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,160,000 after purchasing an additional 680,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rover Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,718,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,097,000 after purchasing an additional 339,281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rover Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,215,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,651,000 after purchasing an additional 354,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Trading Up 0.1 %

ROVR stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.60 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

