Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Rover Group Call Options (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 17,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,623% compared to the typical daily volume of 264 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROVR. William Blair downgraded shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROVR
Insider Transactions at Rover Group
Institutional Trading of Rover Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rover Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,160,000 after purchasing an additional 680,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rover Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,718,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,097,000 after purchasing an additional 339,281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rover Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,215,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,651,000 after purchasing an additional 354,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.
Rover Group Trading Up 0.1 %
ROVR stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.60 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.
Rover Group Company Profile
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rover Group
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.