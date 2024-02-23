StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

