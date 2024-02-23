StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Read Our Latest Report on AVGR
Avinger Trading Down 16.2 %
Institutional Trading of Avinger
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
