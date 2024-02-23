StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Trading Down 0.1 %

VIA stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 6.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Via Renewables by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Via Renewables by 7.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Via Renewables by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

