StockNews.com Downgrades Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to Sell

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JACK. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.68.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JACK

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK stock opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $132,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,206 shares in the company, valued at $7,617,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $132,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,617,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $815,558 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.