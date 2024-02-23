StockNews.com Downgrades Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) to Buy

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $232.96 million, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 421,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 103,920 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

