StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

RVP stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.01.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.