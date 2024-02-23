StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,262.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,262.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 5,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $336,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,946.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,105 shares of company stock worth $3,287,212 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

About StoneX Group

Shares of StoneX Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.88. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $74.01.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

