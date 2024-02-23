Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.36%.
Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Streamline Health Solutions
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.