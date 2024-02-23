Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

