Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $33.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.406 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,534,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,619,140,000 after purchasing an additional 155,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,497,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $560,627,000 after purchasing an additional 910,858 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 163.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,402,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168,941 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 20.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,075,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

