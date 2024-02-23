Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $26.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 8526940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOVA. Northland Securities downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.
Get Our Latest Report on Sunnova Energy International
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sunnova Energy International Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $936.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sunnova Energy International
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.