Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $26.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 8526940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOVA. Northland Securities downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $936.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

