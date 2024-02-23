Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.71.

Sunoco Trading Down 1.1 %

SUN opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 60.0% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

See Also

