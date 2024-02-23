Superior Plus Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:SPB)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2024

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPBGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.87. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.05 and a one year high of C$11.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.97.

View Our Latest Report on SPB

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.