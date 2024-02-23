Superior Plus Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.87. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.05 and a one year high of C$11.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.97.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

