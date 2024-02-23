Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Stake Raised by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Sylvamo worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLVM. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 160,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,773,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,949,000 after purchasing an additional 241,441 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

NYSE:SLVM opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

