Syntax Advisors LLC Acquires 382 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

