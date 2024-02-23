Syntax Advisors LLC Boosts Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average is $104.30. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,589,159 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

