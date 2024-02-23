Syntax Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of CTLT opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

