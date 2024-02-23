Syntax Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

