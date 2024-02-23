Syntax Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Syntax Advisors LLC cut its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Targa Resources by 124.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $98.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

