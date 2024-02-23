Syntax Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,316,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,203,000 after purchasing an additional 554,513 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 140,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 0.9 %

NEM stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.