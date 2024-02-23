Syntax Advisors LLC Invests $97,000 in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 644,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 190,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,403,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of LESL opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Get Our Latest Report on Leslie’s

Leslie’s Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.