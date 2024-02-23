Syntax Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,522 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 7.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,337,000 after buying an additional 92,552 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 45.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 44,003 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $4,542,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HAS opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAS

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.