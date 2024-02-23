Syntax Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 64.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 456,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,162,000 after purchasing an additional 78,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,232,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $88.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

