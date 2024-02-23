Syntax Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Onsemi by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $77.92 on Friday. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

