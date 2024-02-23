Syntax Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Onsemi by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.
Onsemi Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of ON opened at $77.92 on Friday. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.
About Onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
