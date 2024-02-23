Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 15 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 81.0% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,866,684,000 after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 22.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,343,000 after purchasing an additional 18,606 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Broadcom by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $1,316.97 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $573.61 and a 1-year high of $1,319.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,172.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $986.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.95.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

