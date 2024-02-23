T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) & OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Head to Head Contrast

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for T2 Biosystems and OrthoPediatrics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems 0 0 0 0 N/A OrthoPediatrics 0 1 3 0 2.75

OrthoPediatrics has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.96%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than T2 Biosystems.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares T2 Biosystems and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems -453.18% N/A -129.56% OrthoPediatrics -15.57% -5.58% -4.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares T2 Biosystems and OrthoPediatrics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems $22.31 million 0.82 -$62.00 million N/A N/A OrthoPediatrics $122.29 million 5.41 $1.26 million ($0.98) -28.92

OrthoPediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than T2 Biosystems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats T2 Biosystems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument that runs various diagnostic tests from patient samples; T2Candida panel, a direct-from-blood test that identifies blood stream infections that causes sepsis and candidemia; T2Bacteria panel, a direct-from-blood test, which detects bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Resistance panel, a direct-from-blood test that identifies carbapenem resistance genes; and T2SARS-CoV-2 panel to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus. In addition, it is developing T2Biothreat panel for detection of biothreat pathogens; comprehensive sepsis panel to detect bloodstream infections caused by bacterial and Candida species, and antibiotic resistant markers; T2Cauris panel to provide direct detection of the emerging superbug Candida auris in patient skin, patient blood, and hospital environmental samples; and T2Lyme panel, a direct-from-blood test panel designed to run on the T2Dx Instrument to identify the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

