Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.05. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 19,658,119 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $229,999,992.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,747,781 shares in the company, valued at $406,549,037.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

