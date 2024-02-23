Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.28

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.28 and last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 817757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Tapestry Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $211,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $52,121,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,394,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $126,354,000 after buying an additional 1,205,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

