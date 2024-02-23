Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) to Post FY2028 Earnings of $5.58 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.58 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.88) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TARS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $31.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,743.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,743.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,963 shares of company stock worth $1,290,156. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

