TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) & VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Head-To-Head Analysis

TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) and VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TCL Electronics and VIZIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCL Electronics N/A N/A N/A VIZIO 1.25% 5.41% 2.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of TCL Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of VIZIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of VIZIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCL Electronics N/A N/A N/A $0.05 6.76 VIZIO $1.86 billion 1.16 -$400,000.00 $0.11 99.87

TCL Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIZIO. TCL Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIZIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TCL Electronics and VIZIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCL Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A VIZIO 1 8 1 0 2.00

VIZIO has a consensus target price of $10.61, indicating a potential downside of 3.40%. Given VIZIO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VIZIO is more favorable than TCL Electronics.

Summary

VIZIO beats TCL Electronics on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Smart Screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices and Service; All-Category Marketing; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, Photovoltaic and Other Businesses. The company manufactures and sells television sets, smartphones, smart connective devices, smart commercial display and smart home products, and photovoltaic equipment. It also engages in membership cards, video-on-demand, advertising, vertical application, and other businesses. In addition, the company distributes TCL branded air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines, and other household appliances. Further, it is involved in trading TV products and components, and white goods; research and development of software on smart TV devices, and mobile devices; operation of the Internet platform; and distribution of mobile devices and components. The company was formerly known as TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited and changed its name to TCL Electronics Holdings Limited in June 2018. The company is based in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. TCL Electronics Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of TCL Technology Group Corporation.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, and YouTube TV and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, and VIZIO Free channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Voice Assistant, as well as second screen viewing. It sells its products to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

