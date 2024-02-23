TD Securities Trims Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Target Price to C$5.50

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.52, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1-year low of C$5.20 and a 1-year high of C$5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$340.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Morguard Real Estate Inv. news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,956.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 194,200 shares of company stock worth $1,025,848. Company insiders own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

