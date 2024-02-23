TD Securities Trims Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Target Price to C$5.50

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Morguard Real Estate Inv. news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,956.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 194,200 shares of company stock worth $1,025,848. Company insiders own 77.95% of the company’s stock.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
