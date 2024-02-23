TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $101.95 on Friday. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $108.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $465,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,279,905 shares of company stock valued at $231,500,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,934,000 after purchasing an additional 371,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after buying an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,496,000 after buying an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.