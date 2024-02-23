TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.

FTI has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,901. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.25 and a beta of 1.62.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,888,000 after purchasing an additional 126,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 87.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287,344 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,117,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,120,000 after purchasing an additional 345,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 75.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,050 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

