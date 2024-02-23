Teekay Tankers Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $64.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

