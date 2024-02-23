Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.100–0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its FY24 guidance to ($1.10)-($0.80) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $14.69. 3,646,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,565,140. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,369,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,270,000 after purchasing an additional 902,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,653,000 after purchasing an additional 56,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

