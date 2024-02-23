Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.10)-($0.80) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.635-2.735 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -1.100–0.800 EPS.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,312. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after buying an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after buying an additional 1,935,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,369,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,270,000 after buying an additional 902,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,653,000 after purchasing an additional 56,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

