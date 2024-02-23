Telsey Advisory Group Raises Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $110.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FND. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.24.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $113.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.58. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

