Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 97,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.8% in the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 46,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,284,000 after acquiring an additional 315,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.12. 695,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,712,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.51. The company has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

