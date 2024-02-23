Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Sells $351,628.20 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,865.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.3 %

TXRH stock opened at $149.03 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $152.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.75 and its 200-day moving average is $111.32.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Northcoast Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

