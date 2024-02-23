Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Cut to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.48.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $149.03 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $152.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.32.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,439,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,919. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 20,809 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

