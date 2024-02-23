The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

Allstate has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Allstate has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allstate to earn $16.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

ALL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Allstate has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $168.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.28.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allstate will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 25,214 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,682,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,517,000 after acquiring an additional 459,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

