The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 142,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,898. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

