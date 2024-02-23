The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

Cheesecake Factory has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Cheesecake Factory has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $35.19. 123,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,518. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,197,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

