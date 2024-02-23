The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CGON. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

CGON opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. CG Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

In related news, Director Hong Fang Song bought 263,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 613,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,664,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CG Oncology news, Director Hong Fang Song purchased 263,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 613,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,664,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corleen M. Roche purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 666,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,662,968.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

