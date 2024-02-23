The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $41.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBX. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803 in the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBX opened at $49.56 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

