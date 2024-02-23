The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,250 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at $798,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Manitowoc by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Manitowoc by 4.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Manitowoc by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 50,238 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $459.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.11. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.90 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

