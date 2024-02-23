The Middleby Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Middleby in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $10.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $150.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Middleby by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Middleby by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

