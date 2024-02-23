The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Lifted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $67.77. 823,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $68.70.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

Read Our Latest Report on SO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.